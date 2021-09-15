NHRC Seeks Action Report From Assam DGP On ‘Fake Encounters’ Complaint

NET Web Desk

Recently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) have seeked for an Action Taken Report (ATR) within four weeks from the Director General of Assam Police on a complaint alleging fake encounters by the state’s police force since May 2021.

The following action has been taken in response to a complaint filed by a New Delhi-based advocate Arif Jwadder.

Besides, the NHRC have directed its Registry to send a copy of the complaint to the concerned authority (the DGP, Assam).

The Commission in an email sent to the DGP, also asked if he has received any notice, order, etc. on the same issue from the state human rights commission and if so, to provide a copy of that too within four weeks.

Meanwhile, state commission has also been given a time frame of four weeks to submit its response.

It is pertinent to mention here that Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) had taken suo moto cognisance of media reports during mid-July.

Such reports mentioned that 12 accused people were killed by cops in shoot-outs.

The Commission had directed the state government to conduct an inquiry on the same.

Accordingly, it will help to find out facts and circumstances leading to the death and injuries of the accused.

It had also directed the Principal Secretary to submit the inquiry report within August 17.

Jwadder had filed the complaint before the NHRC on July 16, alleging a rise in the number of alleged fake police encounters in the state.

According to the complaint, such cases have risen since the new BJP-led government under CM Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed charge in May.

The advocate had claimed that injured or deceased are/were not militants and hence not trained to use pistols.

So, it is very unlikely that they could snatch pistols from policemen who outnumbered them at the incident spots.

He further added that since May 10, 2021, at least 24 accused have been killed and 39 others injured when police fired on them as they tried to escape from custody.

Besides, family of one such accused who was injured in police firing has filed a case in a local court.

The member alleged that their son was injured in a fake encounter.