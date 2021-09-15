Opposition MLAs Walk Out Of Assembly On Cheristerfield Thangkhiew’s Death

NET Web Desk

MLAs of the Congress party barged out of the Meghalaya assembly today after a discussion on the death of ex HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew was denied by the speaker.

The Congress party wanted to discuss the suspension of police personnel involved in the killing of Chesterfield Thangkhiew which has been creating a stir in Meghalaya after Chief Minister Conrad Sangma rejected any such demands saying “no suspension of cops”.

The opposition members of Congress left the house with slogans “MDA government down down”, and “we demand justice”.

Dr. Mukul Sangma said the government needed to reconsider the decision that they have taken on the non-suspension of cops. Mukul Sangma said “we have seen from day one after the unfortunate incident on 13th of August. Even after the 15th of August how the CM himself has been adamant on his step because he is disconnected from ground realities”.

He added, “we only could interpret that the government was hellbent on not responding to the sentiments of the people,to the ground realities and act upon to ensure justice that the voice of the people are asking for”.