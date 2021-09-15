Petrol Pumps In Dimapur To Go On Strike On September 16

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Petroleum Dealers Association Dimapur (PDAD) has informed that retail outlets in the state capital will remain closed on September 16.

This decision has been undertaken to support the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Confederation of Nagaland Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CNCCI) call for state-wide business lockdown.

A press release issued by PDAD stated, “It may also be noted that due to higher taxation, oil prices in our state are higher comparing to our neighbouring states which adversely affect our business.”

The President of the Association has further requested the public to bear the inconvenience caused due to the shutdown.

This shutdown has been called against unabated tax collection by different Naga political groups on various consumer items.