Sikkim CM Meets 1st Sikkim Lady Who Cleared RET Exam

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, September 15, the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay met Deepa Rai, the first person from the state to clear Research Eligibility Test (RET) at his official residence in Mintokgang.

By clearing the following examination, Rai is now all set to pursue her Ph.D on the Impacts of Eco-Tourism in Sikkim.

Born to Govind Rai, a resident of Soreng, West Sikkim, the lady has achieved the commendable feat through constant dedication and effort towards academics.

The Sikkim CM has also expressed his best wishes to Rai for her future efforts and hoped she continues in the same spirit.

As a token of support, Golay has also provided some financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG) for pursuing her endeavours.

“I was pleased to meet Miss Deepa Rai, daughter of Shri Govind Rai of Soreng, West Sikkim at my official residence in Mintokgang, today. She is the first person from Sikkim to clear the Research Eligibility Test (RET) conducted by Tripura University and will be pursuing her Ph.D. on the Impacts of Eco-Tourism in Sikkim. I express my best wishes to her for her future efforts and hope she continues in the same spirit. As a token of support, I provided some financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG) for her endeavours.” – captioned the CM.