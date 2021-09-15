Sikkim : Khangchendzonga National Park Reopens For Tourists

NET Web Desk

The famous tourist destination and United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) World Heritage Site, Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP) in West Sikkim is now open for tourists.

According to park officials, visitors will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour and guidelines.

The decision has been undertaken after the Central and State government have removed restrictions in visiting national park and zoo.

With the decision, the popular Dzongri-Goechala trekking route inside the UNESCO World Heritage site, Khangchendzonga National Park (KNP), West Sikkim has opened for trekking and tourism activities.

Meanwhile, hiking, trekking and other tourism related activities have also been resumed in the tourist destination.

Following Ministry of Environment’s order for shutdown of all national parks and sanctuaries in the country due to spike in COVID-19 cases, have led to the suspension of tourism activities along the KNP.

The KNP division have initiated the restoration work with the help of local pack animal operators.

According to fresh protocols, pregnant women, and visitors below 10 years of age and those above 65 years of age with comorbidities are not allowed to enter the park.

Complete vaccination and fresh RTPCR negative report is compulsory for the visitors to enter the KNP.

However, stakeholders including – tour operators, trekking guide, cook, porters, pack animals operators and tourist vehicle drivers who have been fully vaccinated will be eligible to engage in trekking and tourism activities, duly adhering by COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

It is pertinent to mention here that tourism activities in KNP were suspended on May 4.