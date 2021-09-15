Three NLFT (PD) Extremists Surrender In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Three extremists of the National Liberation Front of Tripura of the Parimal Debbarma faction [NLFT(PD)] has surrendered before the Tripura police on Wednesday with one 22-pistol and four live rounds.

The trio Alindra Reang (25) alias Beching and Sujitfa of Ujan Gachiram Para, Anida Reang (35) alias Yaphung and Mantajoi of Joymani Para and Draw Kumar Reang (30) alias Dunia and Milika of Khashithai Para have surrendered in front of the Special Branch after fleeing from their Jupui camp under Bagaichari police station in Rangamati district of Bangladesh.

During the preliminary interview, it has been revealed that they joined NLFT (PD) in 2019 and joined the Bangladesh NLFT camp with other extremists. According to reports they left as they realized that they had been cheated in the name of “Independence of Tripura”.

During their life away from home, they suffered physical and emotional miseries with harsh living conditions. Presently NLFT (PD) group is facing a serious financial and organizational crisis. Reportedly a systematic and organized effort initiated by Tripura Police motivated them to come back to mainstream informed Tripura Police in a press communiqué on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the banned militant outfit NLFT chief Parimal Debbarma was arrested by police in Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram on March 12, 2021. He was later brought to Agartala from Aizwal on March 14, 2021, to face further proceedings.