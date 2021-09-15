Tripura Government To Regularise TET-Qualified SSA Teachers

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Tripura government has decided to provide facilities to all Sarva Siksha teachers in compliance with the verdict of the High Court of Tripura following the cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

A senior official of the Education department in a condition of anonymity said that they will get the same salary as regular teachers. Even teachers who have passed TET will get regular pay scales. Not only that, the Tripura government will also take initiatives to make them eligible in compliance with the NCTE guidelines.

The move comes after the Tripura High Court ruled on the regularisation of all SSA teachers. Contempt of court case has already been filed against the Tripura government for delaying the implementation of the verdict.

The senior official claimed that the regularization of all SSA teachers was discussed in detail in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday evening. In it, various legal and administrative issues were discussed.

Despite the court’s ruling, there are fears that regularisation of all education teachers in violation of NCTE guidelines could lead to legal complications in the future because, out of all the teachers, only 45 have passed the TET.

Of the rest, 4,442 got D.El.Ed degree after getting the SSA jobs, but they have not passed the TET yet. Moreover, 195 teachers did not get D.El.Ed or B.Ed degrees. The most surprising thing is that 45 of them have only passed secondary. As a result, it has become very important to take steps to qualify them following the Right to Education Act.