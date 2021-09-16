Arunachal Democracy Awards: Londing District And Nafra Subdivision Emerge As Winners

• Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

Like any other year International day of democracy was also observed worldwide on 15 September. To commemorate the day, Arunachal Pradesh State Election Commission organized State Democracy Awards, which were distributed yesterday at the DK Convention Centre, Itanagar.

Longding district and Nafra Sub-Division emerged as big winners. Longding district received the best performing district award while Nafra Sub-Division received the best performing Sub-Division.

These two places were selected for the award as they held assembly and panchayat polls in 2019 in the most free and fair manner, informed State Election Commissioner Hage Kojeen.

He further informed that from this time onwards the award shall be announced every year.

International day of democracy is observed every year since 2008 to promote and uphold the principles of democracy. It also provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world.