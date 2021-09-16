Assam Cabinet Decide To Incinerate Nearly 2500 Rhino Horns

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 16, the Assam Government has announced key decisions to tackle various issues across the state.

According to recent notification issued by the cabinet, the house have extensively discussed about recent myths on rhino horns and resultant poaching.

Out of 2,623 rhino horns almost 2,479 pieces have been stockpiled in state Treasuries which will be destroyed by consigning them to flames in public, the release further added.

However, the house decided to preserve as many as 94 rhino horns as heritage pieces for academic purposes, while 50 rhino horns would be reserved for court cases.

Other Cabinet Decisions Include :

The Cabinet has also decided to benefit the low income groups, “The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (Licensing of Rickshaws and Rickshaw Pullers) Bye-Laws 1976” which will be repealed to the effect that there is no registration in respect of rickshaws, thelas, hand-pulled carts (used for vending) etc.

Besides, GMC will explore Aadhaar-based online registration in place of physical presence.

The house have also mentioned about payment of insurance premium on behalf of the farmers, thereby deciding to sanction Rs 379 crore under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

It will benefit lakhs of farmers across the state, thereby approving infrastructure development of 12 farms under Assam Seeds Corporation Ltd.

Meanwhile, Horticulture Nursery, Guwahati; and Ulubari Nursery under Assam Seeds Corporation Ltd will be converted into state-of-the-art facilities.

It has also decided to declare holiday for state government employees on account of Karam Puja celebrated on September 17, which is one of the major festivals for the tea tribe communities.