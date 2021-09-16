Assam Government To Resume Schools For Class X From September 20

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 16, the Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has announced that cabinet has decided to reopen schools for Class 10 students from September 20.

Students and teachers will be allowed to attend the classes, by adhering to proper COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

“We have decided to resume the physical 10 standard classes from Monday. It will no more be online. No more than 30 students are allowed in each section of the class. A new SOP will be released by tomorrow for the teachers and students of class 10. And I would urge the students to mentally prepare themselves to attend classes from this coming monday.”

The minister has further directed schools to prepare for reopening – sanitizing, cleaning work, etc, commencing from today.

He has asked students in other classes to be prepared for offline classes, thereby assuring to soon resume other standards.

The government will review the situation for a week or ten days, after resuming physical classes for Class 10, and take a call in this regard, Pegu further stated.

However, after months of closure, schools and junior colleges for Class 12 and higher educational institutions were allowed to reopen from September 1.