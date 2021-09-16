Assam Rifles And Young Mizo Assoc. Functionaries Meet In Aizawl

NET Web Desk

Assam Rifles in its efforts to maintain a cordial relationship with the local populace, held a meeting with the office-bearers of CYMA at the Aizawl Battalion HQ on 16 September 2021.

Office bearers of Central YMA and Officers of Aizawl Battalion discussed various social issues and points of coordination between both organisations to hold people centric events in the state of Mizoram in the future.

Colonel Rajesh Kumar Nayak, Commandant, Aizawl Battalion assured of all the possible support and assistance for the welfare of the local populace.

Central YMA also appreciated the efforts being made by Assam Rifles in the state and assured better cooperation with the force in future.

The Assam Rifles is headquartered in Mizoram and plays an important role in maintaining the security and safety of the area. The Young Mizo Association is the largest civil society organization in Mizoram and has played a vital role in the Mizo society.