French Troops Kill ISIS Leader In Sahara, Claims President Macron

NET Web Desk

The French President Emmanuel Macron had announced that military forces had killed the Islamic terrorist Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi, leader of Islamic State (ISIS) in the Greater Sahara.

“This is another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” – Macron said in a tweet.

La Nation pense ce soir à tous ses héros morts pour la France au Sahel dans les opérations Serval et Barkhane, aux familles endeuillées, à tous ses blessés. Leur sacrifice n’est pas vain. Avec nos partenaires africains, européens et américains, nous poursuivrons ce combat. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 15, 2021

French Defence Minister Florence Parly tweeted the al-Sahrawi was killed in a strike by the French Barkhane force. She called the killing a “decisive blow against this terrorist group”, but added “Our fight continues.”

According to official reports, the militant leader Sahrawi led a group that claimed responsibility for an attack in 2017 that killed four American soldiers who were on patrolling with Nigerien forces.

It is pertinent to mention here that after the Niger attack, US had announced a reward of up to $5 million for information on him.

Meanwhile, in August 2020, Al-Sahrawi personally ordered the killing of six French charity workers and their Nigerien driver, a statement from Mr. Macron’s office read.

“Sahrawi in 2015 formed ISIS in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), which is blamed for most of the jihadist attacks in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso,” – read an AFP report.

The militant leader was a member of Al Qaeda’s regional branch before pledging allegiance to the Islamic State about five years ago.