ISRO Chairman Inaugurates Research Lab At Space Startup Bellatrix Aerospace

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Chairman of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Dr K Sivan has inaugurated the spacecraft research laboratory at M/s Bellatrix Aerospace.

This privately funded propulsion lab has in-house facilities for development and testing of electric and green chemical propulsion technologies.

Dr Sivan appreciated the young team for establishing the state-of-the art facility.

Besides, the laboratory incorporates of equipments, such as – integrated thermal high vacuum test facilities, catalytic reactors, propellant preparation facilities, specialized high temperature coating facilities, etc.

The ISRO Chairman also witnessed the firing of Hall Thruster at the facility.

A startup company under Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, Bellatrix has some commendable projects lined-up for upcoming generations.

It is planning to launch its own rocket named Chetak in 2023.

The two-stage Chetak rocket will be powered by a number of their own Aeon engines, utilizing liquid methane as fuel.

Recently, the space technology startup has successfully tested India’s first privately developed hall-effect thruster, an electric propulsion engine for micro satellites weighing 50-500 kg.

The thruster will be ready for commercial use by the end of this year, the company said.