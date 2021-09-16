Nagaland : MoS IT To Inaugurate Technology Park On September 17

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Central Government has announced the inauguration of Software Technology Park of India (STPI) at Kohima on Friday, September 17 at around 12 PM.

The technological centre will be launched by Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Electronics & IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar; and Kikon himself.

“Software Technology Parks of India #Kohima Centre to be inaugurated on 17th September 2021 by Hon’ble MoS @Rajeev_GoI” – tweeted by Mmhonlumo Kikon.

After a long wait I am happy to receive the Union MOS @Rajeev_GoI for the inauguration of the @stpiindia at Kohima. No stranger to Nagaland he has been promoting entrepreneurs from Nagaland since long back. @blsanthosh @PMOIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @MyGovNagaland https://t.co/SyPBBQTPAP — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) September 16, 2021

This technology park aims to encourage, promote and boost the export of software from India.

It will promote Information Technology (IT)/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) exports and services from the state, thereby creating new employment opportunities for local youths.

However, the park will be built up at 18,137 sq ft, in a state-of-the-art build up space, involving especially for startups or Nagaland entrepreneurs.

This will further attract investment and promote Nagaland as one of the major IT/ITES destinations.

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a science and technology organization established in 1991 by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Besides, it promotes IT/ITES Industry, innovation, R&D, start-ups, product/IP creation in the field of emerging technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Robotics, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Animation & Visual effect, Data Science & Analytics for various domains like Gaming, FinTech, Agritech, MedTech, Autonomous Connected Electric & Shared(ACES) Mobility, ESDM, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Drone, Efficiency Augmentation, etc.