PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Adar Poonawalla Among Time Magazine’s ‘100 Most Influential People’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Time Magazine has unveiled its annual list of ‘The 100 Most Influential People of 2021’, a global list of powerful leaders that includes US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan, and former US President Donald Trump.

Interestingly, the magazine also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi; West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee; Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla.

“When he was elected, many believed that Modi would finally move India off its socialist past and into a capitalist future. He’s done some of that but more determinedly, he has pushed the country away from secularism and toward Hindu nationalism,” writes Indian-American journalist Fareed Zakaria in the Time’s 100 piece on PM Modi.

“Two international think tanks concluded this year that under his watch, India has veered away from democracy, toward what V-Dem Institute calls electoral autocracy,” he further adds.

While, Mamata Banerjee’s 100 piece has mentioned her as a fortress standing side by side with the patriarchal society. “On May 2, she stood like a fortress against the expansionist ambition of Narendra Modi, a seemingly invincible Prime Minister, when she retained her role of chief minister of West Bengal in the state’s assembly elections, despite the money and men of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party,” Barkha Dutt wrote.”

“The pandemic is not over yet, and Poonawalla could still help end it. Vaccine inequality is stark, and delayed immunization in one part of the world can have global consequences—including the risk of more dangerous variants emerging,” Journalist Abhishyant Kidangoor writes for Adar Poonawalla.

Besides, all these political leaders, co-founder of the Taliban and Afghanistan current Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.