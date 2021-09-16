Provocative Move : China Sends Warship To Alaska’s Aleutian Islands

NET Web Desk

Recently, four warships of Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) was seen hovering towards a US Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) adjacent to the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, according to the US Coast Guard.

The key news comes during a time when China continues to protest the passage of the US Navy and allied ships through disputed South China Sea waterways.

According to US Defence website ‘The Drive‘ such images were taken between August 29-30.

These were recently released by the US government’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS).

As per Drive report, the PLAN task force includes a guided-missile cruiser, a guided-missile destroyer, a general intelligence vessel, and an auxiliary vessel.

The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force identified the four ships like “Type 055 destroyer Nanchang, the Type 052D destroyer Guiyang, a Type 903A supply ship with hull number 903, and a surveillance ship with hull number 799.”

However, in September 2015, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) made a similar passage off the coast of Alaska.

Five warships were involved in the passage at the time, which the US called an “innocent passage” because it passed within 12 nautical miles of the Aleutian Islands.