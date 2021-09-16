Sarbananda Sonowal Presides Seminar on AYUSH Intervention At J&K, Inagurates Cricket Tourney In Baramulla

– NET Web Desk

As part of Union Government’s special public outreach programme, Union Minister of AYUSH and Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal today paid a visit to Baramulla district where he carried out multiple activities having wider public significance.

Sonowal inaugurated the Yoga Demonstration cum AYUSH Exhibition wherein young athletes showcased their yoga skills. He also inspected the stalls that were installed by the department of AYUSH and were depicting different practices and medical procedures like Hijama/Cupping, AYUSH Intervention in COVID-19, Prakruti Mizaj Determination Clinic among others.

Later the Union Minister presided over a seminar titled “AYUSH Intervention with Special Focus on AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres for Development of Modern Kashmir”.

Complimenting the participants who attended the seminar, the Union Minister highlighted the significance of AYUSH medicare services emphasizing that good public health through the intervention of innovative and traditional practices is the ministry’s top most concern. The minister further added that a special thrust shall be given for establishing a research lab where a scientific study on medicinal herbs shall be carried out to explore their benefits.

Stating that J&K owes its special identity in the nation, the Minister said that Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a dream for the development of Jammu and Kashmir and adding that the Government of India has been already working on various flagship programmes aimed to develop socio economic status of the people.

Later, Sonowal inaugurated a local cricket tournament titled “Big Bash Tournament Cup” at Showkat Ali Stadium that was organised by Baramulla Cricket Forum in collaboration with District Administration.

After kick-starting the tournament, the Minister applauded the young and energetic players for showing their enthusiastic participation.