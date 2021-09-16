Sikkim Health Minister Inaugurates Oxygen Plant At Singtam

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 16, the Sikkim Health & Family Welfare minister Dr. M.K. Sharma inaugurated the 200 LPM Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant at District Hospital, Singtam.

Donated by Prime Minister’ Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, the PSA Oxygen Plant aims to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 across the state, thereby ensuring further availability of quality treatment.

While addressing the program after the formal inauguration, the Health Minister stressed on the importance of medical oxygen as a life saving aid, and underlined its significance during the COVID-19 scenario.

Sharma stated that installation of the Oxygen Plant is yet another milestone in the health care system in the State. He further informed that Oxygen Plants of various capacities will be inaugurated simultaneously in the remaining three districts.

Through his address, the minister urged everyone to make hygiene an integral part of one’s life, and keep public spaces clean. He also urged the residents to actively participate in the implementation of Government schemes.