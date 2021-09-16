Sikkim R&B Minister Inaugurates Oxygen Plant At Mangan

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 16, the Sikkim Roads & Bridges (R&B) Minister Samdup Lepcha inaugurated the 1000 Litres Per Minute, Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plant at District Hospital, Mangan.

Donated by Prime Minister’ Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund, the PSA Oxygen Plant aims to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 across the state, thereby ensuring further availability of quality treatment.

Addressing the programme, the Minister extended his gratitude to the Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay for pouring his goodwill and effort. He further added this Oxygen plant was established at Mangan to cater to the public of North District.

Lepcha lauded the effort of the team involved in the process of installation of the new oxygen plant.

The Minister also acknowledged the relentless effort of the COVID-19 warriors headed by DC, North for smooth functioning and handling the pandemic with minimum cases and less casualties.

“The Government has given topmost priority to the health sector and efforts are on to make the health care system in Sikkim the best in the country,” – the Minister added.

Further, Lepcha appealed to the contractor of New District Hospital, Mangan to execute the work for early completion.

The Chairman of Sikkim Welfare Commission, Nim Tshering Lepcha said that oxygen plant in the district hospital is yet another milestone achieved by the state in terms of strengthening its health infrastructure.

Furthermore, while speaking at the occasion, DC (North) Tenzing T Kaleon informed that oxygen plant in North Sikkim was set up in one month.