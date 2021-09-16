Virat Kohli Steps Down As India’s T20 Captain

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, September 16, Virat Kohli has announced his decision to step down as the captain of the T20 cricket team after the T20 World Cup in Dubai.

The 32-year-old said in a statement that following decision has been taken after consultation with aides, such as – Head Coach Ravi Shastri and teammate Rohit Sharma.

“I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket team to my utmost capability” – the statement read.

Kohli cited the “immense workload” he has been managing for most of the last decade, as an all-format player and as captain, is the reason for his decision.

“Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all three formats and captaining regularly for last five to six years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead Indian team in Test and ODI cricket,” the statement further stated.

He asserted to provide everything to the team. He added, “I have given my everything to the Team during my time as T20 captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 captain and will continue to do so for the T20 team as a batsman moving forward.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Kohli, who has played 90 T20Is for India, has captained in 45 of those matches and won 27 of them.