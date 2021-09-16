Yumi Sorang Rejects Job Offer; Demands SIC Investigation Into Sports Department

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Archer Yumi Sorang has outright rejected the offer letter by the Directorate of Sports, GoAP and has made her stand clear that it was not the job that she was after since the beginning, but the loopholes in the system that not only questioned her merit but also her abilities as an athlete.

She has therefore clarified that she will not accept the offer letter. Instead, she will pursue a departmental inquiry to be carried out by Special Investigation Commission (SIC) regarding corrupt practices prevalent in the sports department in the state. She further revealed that she will pursue her case with the concerned Sports department at the national level including the Indian Olympic Association. To this effect, she has written multiple emails to the concerned authorities at the national level, which awaits a reply, informed Sorang.

Earlier on 14 September Sorang was offered the post of archery coach in Khelo India Centre, Pasighat, East Siang district.

The multiple medal winner had created a storm when she had briefed the media on 7 September at a press conference where she had highlighted her intention to surrender her medals and certificates as an act of protest against injustices meted out by the Sports Department. In that press conference, she had also leveled charges of nepotism and abuse of power on Mr. Tadar Apa, Director of Sports, GoAP.