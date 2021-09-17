116 Bangladeshi Migrants Nabbed In Meghalaya Since 2018, Says Home Minister Rymbui

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Thursday informed that as many as 116 Bangladeshi migrants have been nabbed across the state since 2018.

He shared the following in response to a question asked by Congress MLA, Winnerson D Sangma, during Question Hour.

Rymbui informed that a total of 36 and 18 Bangladeshi infiltrators were detected in 2018 & 2019 respectively.

He also shared that 37 migrants were examined during 2020, while 25 were detected till August 31, 2021.

However, a total of 44 migrants are currently lodged in jails, with 72 have already been deported back.

The minister further revealed that figure of interstate migrants detected in the state without proper documents between 2018 and 2020-21 stands at around 16,400.

Meanwhile, if a break-up regarding the same is mentioned, almost 5,460 migrants were detected in 2018, 7,626 in 2019, 2,122 in 2020 while 1,192 have been detected till date in 2021.

The Home Minister further shared that to tackle the issue, almost 30 infiltration posts in the state have been set-up.

While, Superintendents of Police (Infiltration) have already been posted in three districts.