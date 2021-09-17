Dimapur Traders’ Resounding ‘No’ To ‘Taxation,’ Down Shutters Completely

– NET Web Desk

If there were any doubts regarding the opinion of traders of Dimapur and Nagaland regarding multiple taxations by Naga Political Groups the ‘Trade Shutdown’ of September 16 would have removed all of them.

The effect of the Trade Bandh call given by the Dimapur Chamber of Commerce and Industries (DCCI) was complete in Dimapur and adjoining areas. All business establishments complied with the Bandh call given by the trader’s body. In a press note issued by the DCCI President Akashe K Zhimomi said that the shutdown was called to protest against the rampant and illegal taxation by numerous political bodies including the Nagaland Government.

Pharmacies and petrol pump owners also took part in the shutdown virtually bringing the area to a standstill. Some of the streets wore deserted looks with rarely any vehicles or people.

The issue of taxation by Naga political bodies has created a furore in recent times even affecting the ongoing Naga Political Talks. The recently ousted Governor and interlocutor of the talks R.N. Ravi was quite vocal against such taxation leading to an exchange of words in the media with Naga political bodies.