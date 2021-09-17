Genome Sequencing Detects 10 Variants Of COVID-19 In Manipur

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur Health Minister Dr K Rajo informed that 10 variants of COVID-19 have been detected during genome sequencing of 1,002 samples collected from COVID-19 positive individuals.

“A total of 2,054 samples were sent for genome sequencing on September 15 out of which 1,002 results have arrived.” – Rajo added.

He also informed that results of remaining 1,052 samples are still awaited.

According to official reports, a total of 10 variants have been detected during the sequencing.

These include all variants of Delta (B.1.617.2)-771; AY.12-121; AY.4-62; AY.5-1; AY.6-3; Alpha (B.1.1.7)-4; Beta (B.1.351)-1; Kappa variant (B.1.617.1)-5; B.1.early variant-6 and none VOC-3.

“Getting vaccinated and following Covid appropriate behaviour are the only measures to prevent from getting infected by the virus,” – the Minister stated.

He informed that spurt in COVID-19 cases across Mizoram has mounted an immediate concern across the state.

As a response to the following, screening and testing along the inter-state borders at Churachandpur and Pherzawl have been strengthened.

If official reports are taken into context, Manipur’s positivity rate currently stands at 5 per cent.

The Minister taking the aforementioned into account informed that opening of schools will be considered only after the positivity rates drop below 5 per cent.