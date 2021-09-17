Girl? Wearing Shorts? You Might Not Be Allowed To Give Exams In Assam

NET Web Desk

In a perturbing case of alleged ‘moral policing’ in Assam’s Tezpur, a female candidate of an entrance examination was barred from entering the examination hall for wearing ‘shorts’.

Jublee Tamuli had turned up at Tezpur’s Girijanadna Chowdhury Insititute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (GIPS), Tezpur to appear for Assam Agricultural University(AAU)’s entrance exam on September 17th, 2021. She and her father traveled 70 kms from her hometown Biswanath Chariali in the morning to appear for her exams.

As the 19-year-old entered the venue she was allowed to enter the premises without any hassle. Problems started when she reached the examination hall. According to Jublee the invigilator in question first stopped her asking her to stand in the corner. Later she was told that she would not be able to sit for the exam as she was wearing ‘shorts’.

Horrified Jublee came out crying to her father who was waiting outside the venue. Seeing no way out her father tried to manage trousers from nearby Tezpur town. In the meantime, Jublee was provided with a curtain to wrap her ‘bare’ legs to enter the examination hall.

Speaking to Indian Express Jublee informed that she was rebuked for lacking “basic common sense”. She also added that the invigilators were concerned with the ‘dress code’ of examinees, did not even check the temperature of the candidates.

Jublee defended her decision of wearing shorts citing that everyone has their comfort zone and there was no mention of any dress code in the ‘admit cards’.

When The Indian Express reached out to the Principal of GIPS he blamed her parents for allowing her to wear shorts for the entrance exams. “We do not have anything to do with the exam – our college was just hired as a venue for the exam. Even the invigilator in question was from outside. There is no rule about shorts, but during an exam, it is important that decorum be maintained,” he told The Indian Express.