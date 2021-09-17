Good News For Coffee Entrepreneurs of Nagaland : Gets Coffee Hill Top At Peren

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 17, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mhathung Tsanglao inaugurated a Coffee Hill Top for entrepreneurs at Peren town.

The initiative has been processed under the flagship of Land Resources Development, Government of Nagaland.

Tsanglao expressed gratitude to the Land Resources Department for undertaking the initiative, training and placement of local entrepreneurship in coffee plantation and products.

Besides, the ADC asserted that tea and coffee are common substitute goods for residents in a country like India.

Popularizing through social media like facebook and twitter with standard products, the entrepreneurs have to go long way, Tsanglao added.

Alemla Aier, DPO, Peren LRD also spoke about the coffee programme launched in Nagaland in 1980s where coffee plantation was started with encouragement of the Coffee Board of India, in collaboration with Nagaland Plantation Crops Development Corporation (NPCDC).

The DPO further informed about the year 2015, when Nagaland Government revived.

Meanwhile, in 2016, the Department of Land Resources was appointed as nodal for plantation and promotion of coffee in the state.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nagaland have a very favourable climate for the cultivation of coffee.

Alemla informed that specified Department has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for 30 years with Noble Cause Coffee Company, Cape Town, South Africa.

“The department has a vision to develop 50000 hectares coffee plantation by 2030.” – DPO stated.

The inaugural programme was attended by government officials including Additional Superintendent of Police, Peren and different NGOs.

Besides, the programme also witnessed launch of coffee machines, showcasing indigenous products of a unique flavour and diet.

It was also followed by interaction, considered to be the highlights of this event.