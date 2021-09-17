Manipur : Security Forces Apprehend ZUF Cadre From Imphal West

NET Web Desk

In a major breakthrough, the Assam Rifles along with Manipur Police have successfully apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group Zeliangrong United Front ZUF (J) from Imphal West district, Manipur, as informed by Assam Rifles through a tweet on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police apprehended the militant from Tarung village on Wednesday, a press release issued by the office of the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) said.

“ASSAM RIFLES APPREHENDS ZUF(J) INSURGENT IN MANIPUR Mantripukhri Battalion of #AssamRifles, on 15 Sep, in a joint operation with Manipur Police apprehended an active insurgent of proscribed group ZUF(J) from Tarung Village, Imphal West, Manipur.” – tweeted by Assam Rifles.