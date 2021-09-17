Manipur’s ‘Hathei Chilli’ & ‘Tamenglong Orange’ Gets GI Tag

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 17, the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed that ‘Hathei Chilli’ and ‘Tamenglong Orange’ have been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

The CM expressed his joy, thereby referring the decision as one of the “milestone” etched in the history of Manipur.

He further asserted that such a recognition would immensely support the cultivators and bring a hike into their income.

“What a great start to the day for Manipur! I’m really happy to share that 2 (two) products of Manipur viz Hathei Chilly & Tamenglong orange have been granted GI Tag. This is a historic milestone in the history of Manipur which will increase the income of the farmers immensely.” – Biren Singh tweeted.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hathei Chilli, or locally termed ‘umorok’ is termed as a gift poured by the deity.

Termed as the pride of Ukhrul, this chilli have been cultivated for generations.

According to Sahasa report, Hathei chilli is found only in the Mahadev hills surrounding the remote Tangkhul Naga inhabited Sirarakhong village, Ukhrul district. The village is famous for its organically grown brinjal, cotton and an endangered rice variety, locally termed changlei-thi.

Meanwhile, popularly called the ‘Orange Bowl’, Tamenglong district cultivates a unique fruit crop called Tamenglong orange, scientifically termed ‘Citrus reticulata’.

Rated as one of the best in the world, this unique species of the mandarin group is famous for its excellent blend of sweetness and acidity, stated by Sahara report.