Meghalaya Government Will Issue Transit Pass To Cattle Traders For Transportation, Says AH&VS Minister

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Meghalaya Minister-in-charge of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sanbor Shullai has discussed about the impact of Assam’s Cattle Prevention Bill 2021 in the state.

The Minister informed that state cabinet have already written to Assam CM regarding the bill, but unfortunately received failed to receive any such response from the concerned authorities.

“We are waiting for the response from the Assam government,” – added Shullai.

He further informed that Meghalaya government will sit to discuss about the future course of action, regarding the same.

In response to a query by Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement legislator Adelbert Nongrum (KHNAM), a notification has already been released regarding issue of transit passes to local traders for cattle transportation.

He further informed that market price of beef recently hiked due to the formulation.

However, no proposal have been passed by the department for setting up the rate for per kg beef.

The minister further informed that department have already taken steps for addressing the issue to Assam’s Veterinary Department.

I also request all members of the House if they have more suggestions on this vital issue to come forward, we will sit and discuss together,” he added.

Furthermore, Mawsynram legislator HM Shangpliang asked about steps taken by Meghalaya government to tackle the cattle smuggling issue, associated with Bangladesh.

He alleged that a cow that cost Rs 20,000 in Meghalaya costs Rs 1 lakh in Bangladesh during Eid season.

As a response to the following, Shullai informed of instructing the immediate requirement to strengthen and intensify the check by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and police.

This will ensure that such illegal smuggling do not occur in the future.