Mizoram COVID-19 Spike Is Matter Of Concern, Says NITI Aayog

Recently, the think tank of Indian Government, National Institution for Transforming India (NITI)-Aayog informed that spurt in COVID-19 cases across Mizoram is now a matter of concern.

“In coming 2-3 months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge of COVID cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter,” – asserted by NITI Aayog member, VK Paul.

During a press briefing, Paul further informed that cases across Mizoram has been escalating during a time, when COVID-19 cases has stabilized even in Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asserted that almost 68% of total cases reported nationally are from Kerala.

It has recorded over 1.99 lakh active cases, while 5 other states – Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra – have more than 10,000 active cases, he said.

