MoS IT Inaugurates Technology Park in Kohima, Aims To Promote Nagaland As “IT Hub”

On Friday, September 17, the Minister of State (MoS) for information, technology and skill development, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has inaugurated the Software Technology Park of India (STPI) at Kohima, Nagaland.

Aiming to encourage, promote and boost the export of software from India, this technology park will promote Information Technology (IT)/Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) exports and services from the state, thereby creating new employment opportunities for local youths.

“Today we are fulfilling a part of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision in creating the technological ecosystem in North East, thereby creating opportunities for future generations of youngsters of this region.” – Chandrasekhar stated.

“Its’s a very important part of my responsibility of travelling around the country, seeing & interacting with the beneficiaries of our programs, seeing what we can do better, seeing if the outcomes that we have expected from these schemes, programs & investments are working to the effect that they should, and if they don’t, can we correct them.” – he added.

Besides, the BJP National Spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon have also addressed the gathering during the inaugural event.

Spread at around 18,137 sq ft, the park is a state-of-the-art space will highly stress on startups and Nagaland entrepreneurs.

This will further attract investment and promote Nagaland as one of the major IT/ITES destinations.

Interestingly, the first STPI in the Northeast was launched in Assam in 2001 under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It is pertinent to mention here that present IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was then working in the Vajpayee’s office, was sent to Nagaland to see the prospect of such a park in the state.

The Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is a science and technology organization established in 1991 by the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Since its inception, the STPI has developed over 60 centres across India.

Besides, it promotes IT/ITES Industry, innovation, R&D, start-ups, product/IP creation in the field of emerging technologies like IoT, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Computer Vision, Robotics, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Augmented & Virtual Reality, Animation & Visual effect, Data Science & Analytics for various domains like Gaming, FinTech, Agritech, MedTech, Autonomous Connected Electric & Shared(ACES) Mobility, ESDM, Cyber Security, Industry 4.0, Drone, Efficiency Augmentation, etc.