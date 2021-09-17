MS Dhoni Part Of Defence Ministry Panel, Constituted To Review NCC Reforms

NET Web Desk

The Former Indian Cricket team captain and sport icon, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed into a 15-member panel constituted by the Defence Ministry.

This committee will help to carry out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) to make it more relevant during the recent times.

Headed by former parliamentarian Baijayant Panda, the committee includes Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.

Meanwhile, the former vice-chancellor of Shreemati Nathibai Damodar Thackersey (SNDT) Women’s University Vasudha Kamat, National Organising Secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar, Maj Gen (retd) Alok Raj, Managing Director of SIS India Ltd Rituraj Sinha and CEO of Databook Anand Shah are also members of the panel.

Apart from Dhoni, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is also part of the 15-member committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dhoni’s inclusion in the panel came days after he was appointed as mentor for India’s T20 World Cup team.

Besides, the cricket legend, MS Dhoni has been associated with the Indian Army, who holds the honorary rank of Lt Colonel.

“The Terms of Reference of the Committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors; propose measures for gainful engagement of its Alumni for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to study/recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum,” – asserted the Defence Ministry.