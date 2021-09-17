Nagaland : Consultative Meeting Reviews Communitization Progress

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 17, a District Level Consultative Meeting was conducted to review the communitization of ‘Public Institutions & Services Act 2002’.

Convened at District Planning and Development Board conference hall of Kohima, the meeting was attended by a panel team.

This committee is led by Banuo Z. Jamir IAS (Rtd.) along with officers from the District Administration, School Education, Health & Family Welfare, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED), Social Welfare, Rural Development and Power department.

The house deliberated on the impact of communitization across the state.

Meanwhile, a questionnaire has been designed to review and re-examine the communitization progress in their respective areas by obtaining the feedback from the field offices.

Thereafter, the panel directed the field officers to submit their response online to [email protected] on or before October 15, 2021.

This questionnaire is also expected to get the views and opinions in detail about their department in the concerned area.

It will help to enhance and improve the services for better coordination among the community.