Nagaland Sanitation Board Conducts ‘Swacchata Shramdaan’ At Peren

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 17, the Peren Water and Sanitation Mission (DWSM) of Nagaland has conducted a ‘Swacchata Shramdaan’ at Mhainamsti Village and along the highway area under Jalukie Block, Peren.

The shramdaan, popularly termed as ‘labour donation’ was voluntarily carried out by the village members, watsan committee, village councils, women leaders and youth organisations.

According to DIPR report, the Clean India Mission was operated to generate awareness among the villagers on all harmful effects of Single Use Plastic (SUP).

Besides, the mission will help to encourage ban of single use of plastics in the villages.

The department also encouraged the utilization of alternative means against plastic use, such as – making use of cloth bags, to promote reduce, reuse and recycling habits.

This initiative has been undertaken to celebrate 75 years of progressive India, a project to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ([email protected]) was inaugurated by the PM Narendra Modi. As per the event, the PM reiterated five pillars i.e. Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 as guiding force for moving forward keeping dreams and duties as inspiration.

He further asserted that Azadi Amrit Mahotsav depicts – elixir of energy of independence. It means elixir of inspirations of the warriors of freedom struggle; elixir of new ideas and pledges and nectar of Aatmnirbharta.