Nagaland : Security Forces Recover Lost Truck From Assam

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Nagaland police have informed about recovering a lost truck from Khatkhati, Assam, that went missing from Longleng, Nagaland on September 10, 2021.

According to official reports, two accused involved with the following matter has been apprehended.

Police officials stated about a written complaint received from a private construction company in Longleng.

The complaint clearly mentioned that Tata Dumper, 10 tyre BS6 vehicle went missing along with the driver identified as Assanath Rabha and Taiber Beg on September 10th, 2021.

These vehicles went missing while being dispatched to Tuli for collection of construction materials.

The security forces informed that while tracking the contact nos., mobile phones of the drivers were found switched off.

While, the readings of GPS indicated probable location within Dimapur area.

Acting on specific units, the Longleng security forces has sent an instant message to DCP Zone-II Dimapur to assist in the inquiry.

Based on this, Cyber unit Dimapur, at about 16:45 hrs traced the latest GPS location of the missing Truck in the adjoining area of Ashok fuel station, Khatkhati, Assam.

Further, a special operation team of Dimapur Police was requisitioned through Munesh Payal IPS DCP-II.

In the meantime, ASI Limatemjen of Longleng Police along with UBC Purnungsang was immediately dispatched to Dimapur.

According to reports, at around 19:00 hrs, the missing truck was located and recovered.

Besides, security forces have apprehended both the suspected persons from the vehicle.

Identified as – Md Atar Ali, a resident of Barpeta Assam; and Md Moidul Islam, a resident of Haque village, Danagushi district Assam were also arrested.