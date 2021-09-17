Sikkim : BRO Organises ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ For Construction Of Toong-Partam Stretch

- NET Web Desk
On Friday, September 17, the Border Roads Organization (BRO) has organized a ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ to commence the construction of a new road from Toong to Partam.
It is pertinent to mention here that ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ is the tradition of offering prayers to Mother Earth before beginning construction work.
The Sikkim Minister for Roads and Bridges Department Samdup Lepcha graced the occasion and laid the foundation stone of the construction.
Besides, he was also joined by Brigadier S.P. Singh, CE (P) Swastik.
In order to mark the occasion, prayers were also offered by the Lamas and Bongthing of the state.
According to IPR report, the length of this new road from Toong to Partam is about 84.4 kms.
Furthermore, the programme also witnessed the presence of Chairman of Sikkim Welfare Commission Nim Tshering Lepcha, DC (North) Tenzing T Kaleon, SP (North) Ongmu Bhutia, ADM (North) Sonam Lepcha, DFO (T) North and other officials from GREF.