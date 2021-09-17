Sikkim : By-Election Poll Of Arithang Ward Commenced

NET Web Desk

On Friday, September 17, the Polling of By-Election to 10 Arithang-II, Municipal Ward of Gangtok Municipal Corporation commenced at 8 AM.

The By-Election was organized in three polling Stations set up at C.S Rai Government Secondary School, Arithang.

According to official reports, the election conducted smoothly.

After receiving all polled Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and polling materials of all Polling Stations, the EVMs were stored in the Strong Room located at District Administrative Centre, East.

Besides, the Strong Room was sealed under the supervision of MRO East Shri Ragul K. in presence of Election Observer Shri Tshewang Gyachho, ADC East Shri Tushar G.Nikhare, ADC Headquarter Hemant Rai, Sector Magistrate Shri Robin Sewa, candidates and election agents.

This room is guarded by Sikkim Armed Police, kept under the eye of 24×7 CCTV surveillance.

Besides, the sealing procedure was also video recorded.

As per the report received from MRO East, the total percentage of votes casted for 10 Arithang-II, Municipal Ward of Gangtok Municipal Corporation was 54.87%.

This comprised of 54.06% male and 55.77% female voters.

However, the Municipal Returning Officer East also informed that polled EVMS will be taken out on September 19, 2021(counting day) for further counting the votes.