Sikkim : Day-Long Programme Organized In Namthang, Focuses On Millet Farming & Nutri-Seeds

On Friday, September 17, a day-long programme was organised at KVK Namthang South Sikkim, that stressed importance on millet farming and Nutri-seeds.

It focussed on Nutri Garden under the National Campaign on Poshan Vatika and Plantation Programme.

Here, the participants comprised of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, Kanyas, farmers and Extention functionaries of line department.

At the onset of the programme, the guest visited the display of different millet based value added food products.

Wherein, Ms. Karma Peden Bhutia, Subject Matter Specialist (Agriculture Extension) spoke on to create awareness of Millets for the International Year of Millet 2023 followed by virtual programme of the address by Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Agriculture Minister.

During the programme, presentation was provided by Ms. Yangchenla Bhutia, Subject Matter Specialist (Horticulture).

She expressed the importance of Nutri Garden for diet diversification and bio- fortified varities.

Besides, Laxuman Tamang CDPO Social Justice and Welfare Department spoke about the timeline of Poshan Abhiyan, women and child related health care and the initiative taken by the department.

During the event, Kesang Diki Bhutia MLHP spoke about the role of Nutrition and its importance related to women, maternal and child health.

During the programme, Nutri-garden seed were also distributed to the participants.

The chief guest of the programme highlighted on the health benefits of millets and its Nutritional value .

He urged the farmers to take more interest in millet farming as it is nutritious and contains many health benefits.