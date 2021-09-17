Tripura CM To Inaugurate State Of The Art Football Ground In Gomati

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

In a dream come true for the football players of Tripura will get the opportunity to showcase their skills in a new state-of-the-art football ground to be inaugurated in a few days.

The new football ground set up at former Udaipur’s Chandrapur school ground is set to be inaugurated on September 22 by Tripura CM Biblap Kr Deb. Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury is also slated to attend the inaugural session.

The Tripura Government is planning to create new international standard playgrounds for the players to get acclimatised in. Tripura players failure to draw any attention at the national level has normally been attributed to their being accustomed to artificial surfaces.