Upper Subansiri College Crowdfunds To Address Teacher Shortage

Tanu Bulo, NET correspondent, Arunachal Pradesh

A joint initiative by Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and Government Model Degree College, Daporijo to crowdfund for the welfare of the lone college in the Upper Subansiri is receiving a good response. The crowdfunding initiative saw a total collection of Rs. 1,35,000 was donated by the good Samaritans of the society.

The total amount collected through crowdfunding shall be used for payment of salaries of 3 guest lecturers engaged in the college, informed Dr. Tagio Kodak, Principal of the college. The college was facing a shortage of lecturers. Therefore, to meet the requirements, guest lecturers were engaged.

Government Model Degree College, Daporijo is affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi University. It became functional in the year 2012. The Government college is the only college in the Upper Subansiri district. Currently, the college is functioning from a temporary site. The permanent campus of the college in Jeram Village is still awaiting completion.