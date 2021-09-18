AMCH Principal Tested Positive, Airlifted To Guwahati As Condition Deteriorates

NET Web Desk

Principal of Assam Medical College Hospital Dr. Sanjib Kakoti, Covid-19 positive for four days, was airlifted to Guwahati on Saturday, as his condition continued to deteriorate.

Dr. Kakoti was shifted to Covid ICU on September 17. Talking to the media persons AMCH Superintendent Dr. Prasanta Dihingia informed that Principal Kakoti was taken to GMCH by air ambulance as his condition was deteriorating rapidly. Dr. Kakoti is facing severe breathing issues and is suffering from both thyroid and blood pressure issues, he later added.

Dr. Kakoti has been undergoing treatment at the super-specialty block of AMCH. Earlier it was planned that he be taken to AIIMS Delhi for further treatment however his condition demanded a change of plans and instead he was taken to Guwahati.

Guwahati police created a green corridor to facilitate rapid transport of Dr. Kakoti from Guwahati Airport to GMCH. State Agriculture Minister and Guardian Minister of Dibrugarh Atul Bora had visited AMCH to inquire about the condition of Dr. Kakoti yesterday.