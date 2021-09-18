Arunachal Pradesh Fighter Registers Thumping Win In MMA Contender Series

NET Web Desk

On Saturday, September 18, Arunachal Pradesh’s Monda Sangno defeated Mukul Suyal of Kshtra MMA club, registering a thumping victory in the ‘All India Mixed Martial Arts Association’ Contender Series.

Held at Noida Gaur City 1, Suyal took down Monda just after the match began, but Monda’s immediately launched a blistering counter-attack to knock Suyal out in 1st round just within 2 minutes.

The winner of this contender series would get an opportunity to enter Hero matrix fight night sponsored by superstar Tiger Shroff in Dubai.

With the commendable win, Monda received the MMA nickname ‘Monda: The Leopard Kid Sangno’.

Monda has also been a gold medalist in the strawweight (52 kg) bout at the Inter-Club Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)/Kickboxing Championship 2020 held in Guwahati.

He has also clinched the gold medal in the Wako Indian Open, an international kickboxing tournament held in New Delhi in February 2020.

Sanctioned by Global Amateur Mixed Martial Arts Federation, The All India mixed martial Arts Association (AIMMAA) contender series has been held to promote Mixed Martial Arts.

It works alongside event management companies and corporates, that are involved with the promotion and development of professional MMA events and athletes.