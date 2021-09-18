Arunachal Pradesh : Rubu Yape Conferred With ‘Florence Nightingale Award’ For Contributions To Nursing

NET Web Desk

The Assistant Nursing Superintendent of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) Rubu Yape has been conferred with the National Florence Nightingale Award 2020.

Rubu has been conferred with the award for her meritorious contribution in 28 years of her nursing career.

Hailing from a remote village of Dula in Maro Circle, Upper Subansiri District, Rubu is among the 51 awardees of the country honoured with the Award.

The award have been presented by Indian President, Ram Nath Kovind through a virtual award-giving ceremony held on Wednesday.

Furthermore, the Deputy Director of Nursing Kijum Karga, Registrar of Arunachal Pradesh Nursing Council (APNC) Rikbin Zirdo and executive members of Trained Nurses Association of India, AP state branch have also congratulated Yape for the prestigious achievement.

“She is known for her sincere and dedicated service in different field, such as clinical, operation theater and in the dedicated Covid hospital,” – asserted by APNC through a press release.

While addressing the ceremony, President Kovind stated that it was the unrelenting support provided by the nurses, which has helped us in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that ‘National Florence Nightingale Award’ is given to outstanding nursing personnel employed in Central, State/UTs, Private, Missionary and Voluntary Organisations.

It is the highest national distinction awarded to nurses or nursing aides.

The award consists of a cash amount of Rs 50,000, a certificate and a medal.