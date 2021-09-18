Assam Police Set Up Helplines For Arunachal Residents Commuting Through Assam

NET Web Desk

Assam Police in a bid to tackle the alleged harassment faced by the residents of Arunachal Pradesh in the hands of Assam Police personnel while commuting through Assam has released helpline numbers they can dial on to.

According to the notification released the helpline numbers have been put in place in Sonitpur, Biswanath Chariali, and Lakhimpur districts, bordering Arunachal Pradesh through which most of the commuters of Arunachal Pradesh pass-through when they visit Assam.

The step comes at a time when there have been several complaints of harassment of commuters of Arunachal Pradesh by Assam Police personnel as they travel through Assam.

IPS officer Robin Hibu, who is an Arunchali himself in a note to the press thanked the DGP of Assam Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta for his dynamic and proactive role.

According to Hibu this step by Assam Police comes, “After persistent personal taking up of problems faced by Arunachal drivers and vehicles on Assam roads by some bad police on the pretext of checking, etc. and harassing & asking money, etc.”

He also informed that DGP Assam has given strict instructions to Assam Police personally to reduce such incidents

The Helpline numbers are as follows:

DIGP (Northern Range) Assam, Tezpur Control Room No. 03712-230858

Sonitpur: Helpline: 6026901052

WhatsApp: 7002993711

Biwanath: Helpline: 6026900206

DSP HQ: 6026900186

Lakimpur: SP Lakhimpur: 6026900825