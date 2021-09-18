Capt. Amarinder Singh Resigns, Opposes Sidhu’s Elevation As Punjab’s Next CM

– NET Web Desk

In a shocking political development, Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned as Punjab’s Chief Minister. He tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Today’s development is the culmination of months of infighting Congress party has been undergoing in Punjab. Amarinder Singh’s resignation as Punjab is readying for the assembly polls in five months.

The ongoing political tussle between newly appointed Chief of Punjab unit Navjot Singh Sidhu and now former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh reached a brink when dissenting cabinet ministers and MLAs who are said to be close to the former met Congress general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs and sought Capt Singh’s ouster and a Congress Legislative Party meet.

After submitting his resignation the 79-year-old Congress veteran said that he felt humiliated. He cited that this was the third time such CLP was called and his leadership questioned.

Meanwhile apart from Sidhu’s name former Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar’s name is doing rounds for the position of Chief Minister along with Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagara.

The scheduled Congress Legislative party meet passed a resolution assigning the responsibility of choosing Punjab’s next CM to Sonia Gandhi.