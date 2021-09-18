Gauhati HC Issues Notice To Centre & Nagaland Government Regarding Implementation Of ‘National Blood Policy’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to the Union Cabinet and Nagaland Government for the implementation of ‘National Blood Policy’ and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare in the certain districts of Nagaland.

This notice comes after a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed praying for implementation of the same.

Issued by bench of Justices Songkhupchung Serto, and S. Hukato Swu, the matter was posted for further hearing after 4 weeks.

The National Blood Policy, published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Government of India in the year 2017 aims to ensure an easily accessible and adequate supply of safe and quality blood.

Besides, it informs that blood components collected/procured from a voluntary non-remunerated regular blood donor should be kept in well-equipped premises.

Such premises should be free from transfusion-transmitted infections which should be stored and transported under optimum conditions.

Furthermore, the objectives of the Policy formulated are :

It stresses to reiterate firmly the Govt. commitment, thereby providing a safe and adequate quantity of blood, its components and products.

The policy aims to make adequate resources available for the development.

It will help to reorganize the blood transfusion services in the entire country.

Besides, the policy can make the latest technology available for operating blood transfusion services and ensuring that it functions in an updated manner.

Therefore, a need for modification and change in the blood transfusion service has necessitated formulation of National Blood Policy, and development of a National Blood Programme which will ensure implementation of the directives of Supreme Court of India – 1996.