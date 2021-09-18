Justice Biswanath Somadder To Take Charge As Chief Justice Of Sikkim

NET Web Desk

Justice Biswanath Somadder who is currently serving as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court (HC), is all set to take charge as the new Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court.

According to official reports, the appointment comes after the former Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari was appointed as the judge of Supreme Court (SC).

Meanwhile, the SC collegium on Friday has cleared the appointment of regular chief justices in eight high courts across the country.

Considered to be an important move, the decision aimed to make the administration of constitutional courts run more efficiently.

It is pertinent to mention here that eight out of 25 high courts in the country were working without regular chief justices.

The Chief Justice has also practised in Constitutional (Customs & Central Excise, FERA, Telecommunication, Education, Service and Income Tax), Arbitration, Company, Revenue, Civil and Criminal matters, and specialised in Revenue, Arbitration and Constitutional laws.

He was elevated as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court and took oath on April 27, 2020.

Somadder had also been appointed as the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Services Authority of West Bengal on 5 November 2018.