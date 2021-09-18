Nagaland Bodybuilder Appeals For Funds, AFI Associate Vice-President Assures Support

NET Web Desk

Recently, the bodybuilder from Nagaland, athlete Moalong Yaden, all set to represent the nation at 12th World Bodybuilding & Physique Championship has requested for support through funds.

The championship which is to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from Oct 1-7, 2021 has proved to be a bit difficult for the ace bodybuilder.

All set to leave for the competition on September 25, Moalong is the lone athlete from Nagaland will represent the state and nation in an international level.

In order for a smooth participation, the athlete have requested for funds that will immensely help him towards registration and transportation.

Meanwhile, the Advisor to CM Neiphiu Rio, and Associate Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) Abu Metha’s statement to support the athlete has brought-in a sought of relief to many, worrying about his participation.

Mr Metha has immediately requested the officers of Sports Department to get in touch with him directly and pursue the request.

Furthermore, the AFI Associate Vice-President has also informed that Director of aforementioned department has already spoken to him earlier today.

“Came across this info on social media. Immediately requested the officers of the Sports Dept to get in touch with him directly and pursue his request. The Director of the Dept has already spoken to him earlier today. Wish my brother Moa Yaden all success in his endeavours.” – tweeted by Metha.