NIA Apprehend Key Conspirator In Manipur Rifles Armoury Pilferage Case

NET Web Desk

Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding key conspirator involved in connection with illegal sale of government arms to various terrorist outfits.

Identified as Lhunkhoson Haokip, also referred as Soson/Chochon, the accused is the Chairman of United Kuki Liberation Front (UKLF) from Mantripukhri, Imphal West.

According to an NIA press release, the case relates to pilferage of arms and ammunition from the armory of 2nd Manipur Rifles.

The NIA had taken the investigation of this case as RC-02/2018/NIA-GUW dated May 31st 2018.

However, further investigation has revealed that accused Haokip, along with his co-conspirators, and chargesheeted accused persons was involved in pilferage and illegal sale of Government firearms to various terrorist outfits including the Kuki Revolutionary Army (KRA) and UKLF.

This conspiracy was undertaken with a view to strengthen war stores and carry out unlawful activities against the state, the release added.

During search operation at his premises, the investigation agency has recovered nine 9mm Pistols from his premises.

After arrest, the accused has been produced before NIA Special Court.

Besides, the apprehended has been remanded to NIA custody till September 21, 2021.

The release added that further investigation in the case is underway.