Olympic Auctions : Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Gets Highest Bid, Lovlina’s Gloves Cross 1.9 Cr

Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic Gold medal-winning pair of Javelin have received the ongoing highest bids, crossing Rs 5 Cr crore, a day after the e-auction began with Rs. 1 Cr. This amount stood against the base price of Rs 80 lakh.

The star Javelin thrower, fondly termed as ‘Golden Boy’ has become the nation’s second individual Olympic gold medal after shooter Abhinav Bindra’s 10m air rifle glory at Beijing 2008.

Chopra who consolidated his spot with an 87.58m second attempt, was actually a throw that eventually proved enough to win him the historic gold medal had gifted his javelin to PM Modi.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Modi’s birthday on September 17, the Centre has auctioned gifts and mementos received by the Prime Minister.

The e-auction of mementos gifted to PM Narendra Modi by Olympic medalists has received an overwhelming response with bids, that fetched over Rs 10 Cr on the very first day.

It is pertinent to mention that the e-auction still have 19 days round the clock.

According to official report in TOI, of the 11 bids for woman pugilist Lovlina Borgohain’s Olympic bronze winning pair of gloves, the highest was worth Rs 1.92 crore till Friday evening against the base price of Rs 80 lakh.

On August 3, Lovlina Borgohain, the 23-yr-old pugilist from Golaghat district, Assam bagged the bronze Olympic medal. The ace wrestler bagged the same in welterweight 69 kgs category after she lost to World Champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey in the semi-finals, thereby earning the third medal for India.

Paralympic gold medalists and world record holder Sumit Antil’s javelin was also on the list of e-auction bid, with a base price of Rs 1 crore, that stood at Rs 1,00,08,000.

The next highest bid was worth Rs 1,00,00,100 for women’s hockey captain Rani Rampal’s stick against the base price of Rs 80 lakh.

Organized by Culture Ministry, the proceeds of the auction will be dedicated to the Namami Gange mission.

Furthermore, other items at the auction included paralympian Avani Lekhara’s t-shirt, the racquet that PV Sindhu used in her bronze medal-winning olympic match was also a part of the auction.